Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,555,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,409,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

