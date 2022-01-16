Veil Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $260.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

