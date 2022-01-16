Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VECO. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

