Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $21,581.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00013075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.65 or 0.07739855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.46 or 0.99650274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,874 coins and its circulating supply is 650,259 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

