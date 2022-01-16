Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.09

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.09 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 49626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.