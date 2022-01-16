VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 55,393 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $30.97 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

