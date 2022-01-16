Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Valneva alerts:

Shares of Valneva stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.