UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Get UWM alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UWMC. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

UWMC opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $73,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UWM by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.