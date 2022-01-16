Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

