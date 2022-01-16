UnMarshal Hits One Day Volume of $3.06 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $3.06 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

