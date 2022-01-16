Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 1,190,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

