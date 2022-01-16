Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 535.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,571,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $117.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

