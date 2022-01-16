United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report earnings per share of ($2.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.48). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.
On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UAL stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.
Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.