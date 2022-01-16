Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the December 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

