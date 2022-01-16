Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Market Capitalization Tops $9.72 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $57,905.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00073002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.59 or 0.07762067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.66 or 0.99942331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

