Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 94,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,125 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 333,642 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 181,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

