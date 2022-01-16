Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

