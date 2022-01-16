UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,550” Price Target for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.63) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.30) to GBX 1,030 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,200.89 ($16.30).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,188.50 ($16.13) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.27).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.