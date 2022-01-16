UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $226,543,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

