Twin Vee PowerCats Co’s (NASDAQ:VEEE) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Twin Vee PowerCats’ (NASDAQ:VEEE) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Twin Vee PowerCats had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Twin Vee PowerCats as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

