Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Reaches $37,482.60

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $37,482.60 and $6,528.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

