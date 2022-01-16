Tudor Pickering Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$10.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

