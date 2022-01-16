TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. 186,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,245. TTEC has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

