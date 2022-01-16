Truist Securities Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $65.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

