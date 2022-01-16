Truist Securities Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

