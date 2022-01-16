Truist Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $88.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective raised by Truist from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

