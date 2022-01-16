Truist Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

