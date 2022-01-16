Truist Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $79.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLR. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

CLR stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $250,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

