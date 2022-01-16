Truist Increases Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $105.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price upped by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.82.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ball by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.