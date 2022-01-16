Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yandex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Yandex by 17.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 213.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. Yandex has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

