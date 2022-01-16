Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,762 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

