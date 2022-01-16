Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.70% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 109,002 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200,752 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the period.

PSEP opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

