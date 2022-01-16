Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,057,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.08 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

