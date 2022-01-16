Truist Financial Corp Acquires 15,585 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS:IYZ opened at $32.40 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.