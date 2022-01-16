Truist Cuts NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $33.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price reduced by Truist from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NGMS stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $6,353,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth $4,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $870,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
