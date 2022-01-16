Truist Cuts NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $33.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price reduced by Truist from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $6,353,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth $4,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $870,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

