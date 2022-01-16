Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

NYSE TREX opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

