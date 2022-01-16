Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

