TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 159.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

