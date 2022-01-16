TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.55.

TSE:RNW opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

