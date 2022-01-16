Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cboe Global Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 288% compared to the average daily volume of 1,636 call options.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.43. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.