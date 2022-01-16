Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,352 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 19,432% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $60.46 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.