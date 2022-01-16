Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Truist Securities began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.