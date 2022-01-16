Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.28.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.