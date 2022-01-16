TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

TPIC opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $488.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

