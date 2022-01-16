TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 58.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394,852 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TPI Composites by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

