Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $109.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.71 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.