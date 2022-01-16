Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.37

Totally plc (LON:TLY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.37 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.45). Totally shares last traded at GBX 33.03 ($0.45), with a volume of 647,657 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLY shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of £60.21 million and a P/E ratio of 55.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

