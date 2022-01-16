Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,090 shares of company stock worth $180,076,228 in the last three months.

COIN opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.20.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

