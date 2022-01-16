Toronto Dominion Bank Has $185,000 Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

