Toronto Dominion Bank Has $121,000 Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.